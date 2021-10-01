Shiela, I am so sorry you have to go through this. The sorrow over the loss of a son or daughter has got to be the greatest loss a mother can bear. You are a strong and courageous woman and I will pray for continued strength as you go through this next week. You are not alone. May you be greatly comforted by your friends and family and your precious memories of Jacob. Diane Hutchings

