Jacob T. "Jake" Lemmons
Jacob "Jake" T. Lemmons, 25 of Federal Way, Washington, formerly of Buhl, Idaho, died Thursday, September 28, 2021 at his residence. Services are under the care of Famer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Rosary
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Idaho)
Nov
12
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Idaho)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shiela, I am so sorry you have to go through this. The sorrow over the loss of a son or daughter has got to be the greatest loss a mother can bear. You are a strong and courageous woman and I will pray for continued strength as you go through this next week. You are not alone. May you be greatly comforted by your friends and family and your precious memories of Jacob. Diane Hutchings
Diane S Hutchings
Work
November 8, 2021
Our most deepest and heartfelt sympathy goes out to your entire family. We feel the pain as deeply at this unfortunate time.
Robert Lynn Henderson
Friend
October 1, 2021
