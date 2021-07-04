Jacquelin (Jackie) Rosales

August 3, 1944 - June 9, 2021

Jacquelin (Jackie) Rosales, 76 of Rupert, went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2021. Jackie was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 1944.

She is survived by her husband Michael Rosales, son Carl, stepdaughters Lisa and Michele, grandchildren Stephanie and sky, and great-granddaughter Karlie.

Jackie and Michael moved to Idaho in 1981 and lied in Twin Falls, Kimberly, and most recently Rupert. She love life and was a strong Christian woman. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved to volunteer.