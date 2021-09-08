James J Bell

August 13, 1940 - August 31, 2021

James J Bell, (Jim), 81, died on August 31, 2021, at home in Boise, Idaho.

Jim was born on August 13, 1940 in Hailey, ID. He was raised in Rupert, ID by his parents, John J Bell (Jock) and Emily Bell. He has four siblings, Carolyn, Ina Mary, Marilyn, and Jock.

He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1962 and received his Masters in Animal Science in 1964. He met his wife Kathy in college and they married in June of 1963. They were married for 58 years.

His two children, Jonathan and Meghann, were both born and raised in Burley, Idaho.

He was a dedicated husband, father, brother, and son and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Passions throughout life included his family and being a dad, farming, photography, cooking, painting, reading, gardening, woodworking, auctioneering, fishing, and hunting. Being born and raised in Idaho he also never met a potato he didn't like.

In 2006 he suffered a stroke that took away most of his ability to speak, but it never took away his will to live the best life he could, for as long as he could.

He will be sorely missed and is survived by his wife Kathy. Children: Jonathan Brock Bell (Sarah Flynn Bell) and Meghann Bell Ginder (Josh Ginder). Grandchildren: Mackenzie Ginder and Emily Bell.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Stroke Association in his honor is appreciated.

If you knew Jim we would also love for you to share any stories, memories, or pictures you had of him. Please use this link https://padlet.com/TheBellFamily/JimBell to post any memories. Thank you!