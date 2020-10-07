James "Jim" C. Lowder

July 28, 1931 ~ September 30, 2020

James "Jim" C. Lowder, 89 of Buhl, passed away on September 30, 2020 at Evergreen Care Center in Buhl, Idaho. He was born July 28, 1931 to Melvin and Marvel Lowder in Rupert, Idaho.

Jim grew up on a dairy farm in Rupert with 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

He met his future wife Mickey at the ice cream shop in Rupert. They were married on February 12, 1951.

They lived in Salt Lake City for a short time while Jim was working in the Smelters. Later they moved to Buhl where Jim milked cows for Merle Brown. Later Jim was a police officer for 16 years for the City of Buhl. After leaving the police force Jim went to work at Green Giant for 30 plus years.

Upon retirement, Jim and Mickey enjoyed camping, fishing and boating. They were long standing members of the First Baptist Church of Buhl.

He is survived by his four children Jim (Shelly) Lowder of Salmon, Cindy (Mark) Frey of Buhl, Dennis (Pam) Lowder of Buhl, Doug (Amy) Lowder of Thialand, 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mickey, his parents, brothers Kenneth Lowder and Leo Lowder, sisters Lorraine Campbell and Jeanette McBride, and granddaughter Ashley Lowder.

There will be no services at this time. The family is planning a celebration of life the summer of 2021.