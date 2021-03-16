To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory.
3 Entries
Diane and family so sorry to hear of you seeethearts passing and your loving father. I so enjoyed working for him and enjoyed some of the stories he shared about his kids. My prayer are with you and your family at this sad time. Judy Rindfleisch Bailey
Judy Bailey
Coworker
March 29, 2021
Diane. I am so sorry for your loss. Many a story would we hear about all of you. My parents so enjoyed working with all of you and your friendship. May the good Lord bless and keep all of you under his protective arm. With much love and many prayers being sent to you and your family.
Colleen (Rindfleisch) Smith
Friend
March 28, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.