Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Edgar Creasey
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave
Jerome, ID

James Edgar Creasey, 76, of Twin Falls passed away March 10, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Diane and family so sorry to hear of you seeethearts passing and your loving father. I so enjoyed working for him and enjoyed some of the stories he shared about his kids. My prayer are with you and your family at this sad time.
Judy Rindfleisch Bailey
Judy Bailey
Coworker
March 29, 2021
Diane. I am so sorry for your loss. Many a story would we hear about all of you. My parents so enjoyed working with all of you and your friendship. May the good Lord bless and keep all of you under his protective arm. With much love and many prayers being sent to you and your family.
Colleen (Rindfleisch) Smith
Friend
March 28, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
mike simmons
Coworker
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results