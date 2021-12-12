James (Lee) Goodman

August 7, 1927 – November 18, 2021

Lee passed away peacefully on November 18, 2021, at Twin Falls Care Center. He was 94 years old. He was born on August 7, 1927, in Eden, Idaho to George Francis Goodman and Celia Leotta Randall. When he turned seventeen he joined the Navy. He served on the USS Prairie, USS Gunason, and USS Taussig. He was honorably discharged in 1947. He married Bonnie Marie Custer on November 25, 1948, in Twin Falls. They were married for 67 years. They had two children, Jim in 1951 and Janice in 1953. He received his GED in 1955.

He worked at Greene's Trout Farm and Blue Lakes Trout Farm retiring in 1998.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Bonnie in 2016, three brothers, four sisters, niece Jennifer Eller and great-grandson Logan Clarke. He is survived by his children; Jim Goodman of Boise and Janice Goodman of Twin Falls; sister Dorthey Shane of Provo, Utah; grandchildren, Shelly Perez, J.J. Goodman, Matt Goodman, and Sara Rankin; great-grandchildren, Dravin and Chloe Goodman and Cadin Perez; sisters-in-law, Donna Robb of Boise and Louann Short of Twin Falls.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be greatly missed. He had a sense of humor and enjoyed telling jokes. At his request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Lee's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com