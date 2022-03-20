James E. Kelly

February 18, 1937 – November 16, 2021

Family sadly said 'goodbye' to their dad, stepdad, and grandpa at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, November 16, 2021. Born to Genevieve and Fred Finch, February 18, 1937, in Spokane, Washington, he was later adopted by his stepdad, William Kelly.

Jim was a voracious learner his entire life. He completed his early education in Scappoose, Oregon, and then proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He completed a 4-year apprenticeship to become a Journeyman Carpenter in 1969. Never satisfied with just knowing "some," he went on to further schooling, becoming a proficient jack-of-all-trades. He even held a Bachelor's degree in square-dancing.

During his lifetime, he married the three loves of his life, Mary, Kerry, and Hilde. From these marriages, he had four children: Tamara Hunter, Patricia Moore, Steven Kelly, and Stacey Wilson. He also had several stepchildren, Laila Jeffries, Debra Zatica, Mary Holloway, Lizette Patee, and David Workman. He adamantly stated they were all his children. He knew no "steps." Jim was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Ted and Karen, and his beloved wife Hilde. He is survived by all of his children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim and Hilde traveled with the Sowers building churches and performing other ministry work. After Hilde passed in 2001, Jim traveled with his faithful puppy Rufus. He later settled in Gooding, Idaho. Jim loved telling stories and dumb dad jokes, and he did not know how to sit still. He continually had projects going and always thought of something more to add to the homes he lived in. If anyone needed his help, he was there with his tools, and all our homes had his touch on them. His days started off with devotions and coffee with Mary Kelly at his fire pit, and then off to his projects! He had a love for God and the Scriptures, and desired for years to travel to Israel. We hope he knows that some of his ashes did make it to Jerusalem. Jim was greatly loved and is greatly missed.

Internment: May 6, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Idaho Veteran's Cemetery, Boise, Idaho.