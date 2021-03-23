Menu
James Franklin Lupton
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farmer Funeral Chapel
130 9th Ave North
Buhl, ID

James Franklin Lupton

August 20, 1970 - March 20, 2021

James Franklin Lupton, 50, of Buhl, Idaho passed away in Boise, Idaho on March 20, 2021 with his family by his side.

Jim was born in Midwest City, Oklahoma on August 20, 1970 to Gail Lupton and Frank Lupton. In 1980, he moved with his mother Gail and sister Mindy to Buhl, Idaho. He graduated from Buhl High School in 1988. Jim obtained his Associates Degree from the College of Southern Idaho. His studies focused on music.

He started working at the Center for Independent Living in Twin Falls, Idaho in the 1990's and worked there for more than ten years. He was committed to caring for persons with disabilities; through his work at the Center of Independent Living, independent contracting, and volunteering. He continued this work until 2019.

Jim was a heavy metal musician, a comic book-collector, and a tattoo enthusiast. But his favorite role was being a father to his three daughters. In May of 1999, he adopted his daughters, Tara, Jessica, and Natisha, and loved and cared for them like they were his own. He was a sports fanatic and encouraged his daughters to play softball and basketball and coached their teams throughout their adolescent years. Jim always played life by his own rules and in his own unique way. He had a very dry and dark sense of humor and would find ways to express it in any situation. He will be forever loved and deeply missed.

He is survived by his mother, Gail Lupton; step-father, Gary; father, Frank Lupton; step-mother, Charlotte; sister, Mindy Cochran; daughters, Tara Cetinkaya, Jessica Hamue, and Natisha Lupton; and his grandchildren, Rumeysa Cetinkaya, Mustafa Cetinkaya, and Roman Hamue; as well as three nephews, and their families; three step sisters; and one step brother.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jim's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Farmer Funeral Chapel
130 9th Ave North, Buhl, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Farmer Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies, I thoroughly enjoyed working with Jim throughout my years at CIL. He always made me laugh and had a kind heart. He will be missed.
Sheri Watson
March 23, 2021
