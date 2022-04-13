Jan Leslie Harrell Wills

July 15, 1960 - March 22, 2022

A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, Jan Leslie Harrell Wills, passed peacefully in her sleep with her loving family around her in Surprise, Arizona on March 22, 2022.

Jan was born on July 15, 1960, to wonderful parents, Sandy and Evelyn Harrell, in Burley, Idaho. She spent her growing up years in Burley with her siblings, Kim, Sandy, and Randy. They all worked hard and learned many life lessons there.

Jan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After attending high school in Burley, she graduated from Links School of Business in Boise, Idaho then started her career at Oregon Mutual Insurance and developed a strong bond with the company and fellow workers. During this time, she also worked at a nursing home where she was able to share her love and compassion with those in need. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul.

Jan married Alan Wills and together they had a son, Brandon Wills.

She later started her own construction company, Smart Design, in the Seattle, Washington area for about nine years, then returned to Burley to help care for her dad. She cherished this time together with each of her parents.

Later in life, she moved to Surprise, Arizona where she loved being near her brother Randy and working in the garden.

Jan had nothing but love and admiration for all of nature and God's creations. She found a special place in her heart for raising butterflies and sharing their beauty and joy with the world.

Jan enjoyed being around family and took every opportunity to be with her enormous extended family sharing lots of laughter and making wonderful memories.

She is preceded in death by her father, Sandy L. Harrell; sister Kim (brother-in-law Rick) Nicholson; brother Sandy Lee Harrell Jr.

Jan is survived by her son, Brandon Wills; mother, Evelyn Harrell; brother, Randy L. Harrell; nephews James (Calli) Harrell and their girls Eden, Emeri, and Etta; Cavin (Alexis) Nicholson and Camden Nicholson; niece Krystal (Nick) Park and their children Mason, Gage, and Madison. Many numerous cousins and friends.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of life will be held in Paris, Idaho at a later date.

One of Jan's favorite quotes is " Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly."