February 22, 1952 - March 6, 2021

Janel Jean Wyatt Rumfelt, age 69, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, returned to her heavenly home on March 6, 2021 at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho, surrounded by her loving family.

Janel was born to Kenneth & Marjorie Wyatt on February 22, 1952, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Janel was the baby of the family. She attended Filer schools. In her senior year of high school, Janel eloped to Elko, Nevada and married the love of her life, Dennis Rumfelt on March 19, 1970. Janel continued her high school education and graduated from Filer High School in 1970. Janel and Dennis would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on March 19th.

On August 14, 1975, Janel and Dennis welcomed their one and only son, Kody William Wyatt Rumfelt. Janel's greatest joy was her family and the time that she spent with them. She was always proud of their accomplishments and especially those of her three grandchildren, Presten, Alexa, and Saleen. Janel and her daughter-in-law Melanie had a very special bond and Janel cherished Melanie.

Janel had a 20-year career in the mortgage banking business and retired to do nails and crafting. Janel enjoyed an array of careers and cherished the friendships she made with the people that she worked with.

Janel loved the Lord and gave her life to Him. She was a very compassionate lady and extended mercy and grace to all that she loved. She brought so much joy to us all. We, her family, know that she is walking with the Lord today, her body is whole again and her beauty is shining. We can only imagine the rejoicing that is taking place in the presence of the Lord, the angels, and her family and friends that preceded her.

Janel is survived by her husband, Dennis Rumfelt of Twin Falls, Idaho, son, Kody (Melanie) Rumfelt of Twin Falls, Idaho, and her three beloved grandchildren, Presten, Alexa, and Saleen, of Twin Falls, Idaho. Sister, Verna (Joe) Kovar, of Filer, Idaho. Brother, Bob Wyatt, of Twin Falls, Idaho, along with many nieces and nephews who she adored and her cherished fury friend, Pork Chop, Janel's little white fluffy dog, who she spent many hours playing peek-a-boo with.

Janel was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth & Marjorie Wyatt, stepfather William Davis, brother, Ronald Wyatt, sister, Sharon Schenkel, brother-in-law, Bob Schenkel, nieces, Angie Wyatt and Saige Ernest, Mother and Father-in-law Luke and Hilda Rumfelt and brother-in-law, Gary Rumfelt.

No services will be held, however, the family will hold a memorial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please just donate to favorite charity in Janel's name.

The family would like to thank Dr. Romney, Karri Wyatt Ernest and Hospice Visions as well as the family and friends who helped during these last three weeks.

Final arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral home.