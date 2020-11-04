Janelle Elaine Sevy Swanson

1943 - 2020

Janelle Elaine Swanson, wife of Gary Swanson and mother of two daughters, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away unexpectedly at home in her sleep in the early morning hours of September 27, 2020. Her generous spirit and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Born the daughter of a forest ranger and school teacher in Utah much of her young life was spent in rural Utah, Idaho, and the West. Janelle and her two brothers, Jay and Bob, grew up in a family where the love of nature, books and culture expanded the children's perspectives.

A gifted student in a small high school, Janelle moved west to attend Willamette University in Salem, Oregon where she graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Biology. After college, career opportunities brought her to California and she arrived in the San Francisco Bay Area in the mid-1960s. She cared for the dynamic, growing population of the area throughout her nearly 50 year career as a medical technologist first at Stanford, and then El Camino Hospital where she was called the "heart and soul" of the department by her colleagues.

In 1967 her future with Gary Swanson began when they met at the Boots & Saddle bar in the Santa Cruz Mountains. They were married within the year. Neither Janelle nor Gary grew up with great means, but throughout their lives used savings from their jobs to establish a pattern of world travel that they would continue for decades. They were always up for an adventure, and their first trip involved purchasing a forest green VW bus that they used to motor through the cities and towns of Europe - long before the internet made travel easy. From Croatia to China, Panama to Hong Kong they traveled the world together.

The couple moved south from Sunnyvale to Los Gatos in 1978 where the house they built on a grassy hill dotted with old oak trees would become their home for nearly 40 years. They raised two daughters there with lots of love, support, and Janelle's elaborately crafted annual Easter baskets. Long daily walks made Janelle's 5-foot frame a common sight along Los Gatos roads. Summer vacations were spent with friends on Lake Tahoe centering around their water ski boat, which Janelle bravely enjoyed, although she never learned to swim.

In the last twenty years Janelle's family has expanded to include son-in-law's Mark and Wayne, and beloved grandson Jack. Janelle also leaves behind a large circle of treasured friends, neighbors and work-family.

Due to the pandemic, the family has tentatively planned a memorial gathering for 2021. We'll reach out with details at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we' d suggest a small donation to the Humane Society Silicon Valley:

https://secure.hssv.org/content/designate-your-gift?ms=hweb_header__unsolicited0&ref=website_header&_ga=2.8721585.581388246.1601409583-1462542421.1601409583&fbclid=IwAR1FAFr_gmBO7Qiwo3Cdj9wxNffnyGpRZJhzQgMYjqxdRukrJPIM-iiclYM