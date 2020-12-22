Menu
Janelle Sharp

Janelle Sharp

May 17, 1948 ~ October 8, 2020

Janelle was highly intelligent with a sharp wit and amazing sense of humor. She told engaging stories that would capture the room. She laughed loudly, hugged tightly and loved ferociously. She was a social butterfly and made everyone feel like they were her best friend. She could turn any mundane activity into a song and dance. She was a devoted wife and mother who was always the greatest cheerleader of her daughters.

She was greeted in heaven by more than she left behind.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, granddaughter and husband Darrell. She leaves in mourning, her two daughters, grandson and many loved ones.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 22, 2020.
