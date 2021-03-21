Janemarie (Jamie) Smith Prestel

1937 – 2021

Janemarie Smith was the first child born to Ionemarie and R. Lyons Smith. She was born on March 23, 1937 in Twin Falls, ID. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1955 and from the University of Idaho in 1959.

Janemarie married Robert L. Prestel in August of 1959. They moved to the eastern part of the country living most of the time in Maryland.

Janemarie is survived by her husband, five children, fifteen grandchildren, and six great, grandchildren. Janemarie is also survived by her sister Jacqueline Smith, of Monroe, Washington.

Her service was held on March 17, 2021. Janemarie's obituary and funeral Mass can be viewed at: https://www.staufferfuneralhome.com/obituary/JanemarieJamie-Prestel