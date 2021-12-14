Menu
Janet Kennedy Ames
FUNERAL HOME
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
1350 E 16th St
Burley, ID

Janet Kennedy Ames

September 27, 1948 - December 12, 2021

Janet Kennedy Ames returned peacefully to her Heavenly Father on Sunday evening, December 12, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Janet was 73 years old.

Janet was born in Detroit, Michigan, on September 27, 1948, but lived the majority of her early years in Capistrano Beach, and San Clemente, California, where she was raised and eventually met the love of her life, Don Ames. Don and Janet were married August 18, 1990, and were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Jordan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Janet is survived by her adoring husband, Don Ames; her loving daughter, Lori Biermann (Ben); Don's son, Greg Ames (Becci); Don's daughter, Melissa Helgesen (Kurt); and eleven beautiful grandchildren.

Janet was predeceased by her parents, George and Beverly Kennedy.

The community lost a wonderful and caring person who was loved deeply by her family and friends. Janet had many passions in life but was extremely passionate for all animals, especially her dogs and goats.

A celebration of Janet's life will continue in the hearts of all those who loved her in life and love her still. No formal memorial services will be held at Janet's request. In lieu of flowers or food donations, memorial donations may be directed to a charity of your choice. Condolences to Janet's family or shared memories and celebrations of Janet's life are welcome and may be emailed to her husband Don, at [email protected]

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oh, my goodness, I will miss Janet's bright, cheery smile. Sending my condolences to the family as she returns home.
Debrah Roundy
Friend
December 14, 2021
