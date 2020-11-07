Janet Meleese Freestone

January 29, 1940 ~ November 2, 2020

Our beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother passed away after an extended illness. Janet Meleese Freestone was born on January 29, 1940 to Clifford and Bernice Thompson.

When Janet was 16 she got the sister she had always wished for, Terral Thompson. Janet graduated from Sherwood Music School when she was 10 years old. In her younger days Janet played the piano and saxophone. She loved camping with her family, going to the Oregon Coast and Shopping. Janet loved music (Elvis's biggest fan), writing poetry and she was an avid reader. She loved making big feasts for her family for the holidays. She enjoyed all her grandkids and enjoyed spending time with them.

Janet married the love of her life Perrie Freestone and they had 4 daughters and 1 son. Diana, Michelle, Julie, Jennifer and Ferral Freestone.

She is survived by her husband Perrie Freestone, sister Terral Thompson, daughters Diana Stephenson, Michelle Meyers, Julie Wells (Tony), Jennifer Freestone, Phoebe (spoiled dog), 9 grandkids, 18 great grandkids and 4 great great grandkids.

Janet was proceeded in death by her parents Clifford and Bernice Thompson, stepson Ferral Freestone and great grandson Payton Orchard.

Celebration of life will be at a later date.