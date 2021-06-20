Janet Ruth Niswander

January 8, 1938 - May 13, 2021

Janet Ruth Niswander, 83, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow, Idaho due to Alzheimer's Dementia.

She was born January 8, 1938, to Hyrum "Lynn" and Maibelle "Ruth" (Blessing) Jensen in Tuttle, Idaho on her father's birthday. Her Grandmother Jensen said she was just a teeny little thing so her nickname became "Teen". Janet had two older sisters Gudrun "Sis" and Caroline "Toots" or "Tootsie Babe" and one younger sister Emma Lou. She grew up on dairy farms in Tuttle, Hagerman, and Jerome, Idaho.

Janet graduated from Jerome High School in 1956. She moved to Lewiston to attend Normal Hill Community College (later named Lewis-Clark State College) where she studied to be a teacher. She worked at Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center on the switchboard while she was going to college.

She married Roy Niswander on April 20, 1958, at her parent's home in Jerome, Idaho. The couple had two sons Clinton and Vernon.

Janet helped Roy with his insurance business before they had children. Once they had children she was a stay-at-home mom. When the boys started school she went to work for the Lewiston School District for over 20 years.

Janet was very talented. She enjoyed carpentry (her dollhouse, the boys' fort in the backyard.) Sewing (sewed the boys all the latest styles), knitting, crocheting, canning. Janet and Roy also enjoyed gardening, raising fruits, vegetables, and flowers. Every September they would enter some of their harvest in the Nez Perce County fair. They also enjoyed volunteering at the fair.

Janet enjoyed spending time with her family and volunteering for the Senior Nutrition Program in Lewiston.

Janet is survived by, sister Emma Lou Foreman of Lindon Utah; son Clinton (Laura) Niswander of Boise, Idaho; son Vernon (Sonya) Niswander of Lewiston Idaho; five grandsons; two granddaughters, two great-grandsons; eight great-granddaughters.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband Roy, father Hyrum "Lynn", mother Maybelle "Ruth", sister Gudrun and sister Caroline.

A public Celebration of Life will be held on June 26, 2021, for Janet and Roy at 10 a.m. at the Lewiston Elks Club followed by a luncheon. Janet and Roy will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery mausoleum during a private family service.