Janet Fay Van Pelt
FUNERAL HOME
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID

Janet Fay Van Pelt

TWIN FALLS - Janet Fay Van Pelt, age 86, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at Cenoma House in Twin Falls, Idaho March 24, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. Interment will follow at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Those wishing to view the funeral service may do so at www.zoom.com. Meeting ID 89173921698 Password is 12345. All services are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Janet's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID
Mar
31
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
www.zoom.com . Meeting ID 89173921698 Password is 12345.
ID
Funeral services provided by:
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
