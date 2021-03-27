Janet Fay Van Pelt

TWIN FALLS - Janet Fay Van Pelt, age 86, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at Cenoma House in Twin Falls, Idaho March 24, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. Interment will follow at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Those wishing to view the funeral service may do so at www.zoom.com. Meeting ID 89173921698 Password is 12345. All services are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Janet's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.