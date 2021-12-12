Janice was the sweetest lady-so very thoughtful, kind and caring. She so loved her dogs Roxy which crossed the rainbow bridge and will be happy to see Janice, and Miss Buffy. Even though I retired from grooming and my daughter now grooms Buffy, I will greatly miss Janice, and hearing about her through my daughter. My prayers and condolences to her family. A special lady that will always remain in my heart.

Roy Ahrens Friend December 14, 2021