Janice Irene Phillips, 81 of Twin Falls, passed away at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 12, 2021.
Janice was the sweetest lady-so very thoughtful, kind and caring.
She so loved her dogs Roxy which crossed the rainbow bridge and will be happy to see Janice, and Miss Buffy. Even though I retired from grooming and my daughter now grooms Buffy, I will greatly miss Janice, and hearing about her through my daughter. My prayers and condolences to her family. A special lady that will always remain in my heart.