Janice Irene Phillips
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID

Janice Irene Phillips, 81 of Twin Falls, passed away at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls, Idaho.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Janice was the sweetest lady-so very thoughtful, kind and caring. She so loved her dogs Roxy which crossed the rainbow bridge and will be happy to see Janice, and Miss Buffy. Even though I retired from grooming and my daughter now grooms Buffy, I will greatly miss Janice, and hearing about her through my daughter. My prayers and condolences to her family. A special lady that will always remain in my heart.
Roy Ahrens
Friend
December 14, 2021
