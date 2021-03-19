Janice G Tucker

October 31, 1962 – March 17, 2021

Janice G Tucker, 58, lost her 2 year battle with cancer on March 17, 2021 at her home in Twin Falls. Jan was born October 31, 1962 in Twin Falls, the daughter of Dwight and Delores Tucker. Jan graduated from Twin Falls High school in 1982. Jan worked at Lamb Weston for 37 years until her illness forced her to retire. Jan was an animal lover and her fur babies brought her much happiness. She also made sure the squirrels and doves in her neighborhood had plenty to eat. One of Jan's beloved places was Redfish Lake and she went camping there often. She also enjoyed music, especially rock and roll and the volume was never high enough, her windows vibrated and she danced like no one was watching. Jan also enjoyed the treasure hunt at the second hand stores. Jan loved the simple life! She found joy in baking and everyone looked forward to her knocking on their door with a plate of her homemade goodies. Jan was a long time member of the First Christian church.

Jan is survived by her fur babies, Bear and Kiya, her sister Chris (Dan) Norris, Brother Scott Tucker, nieces and nephews Keith Carter, Cody (Tavy) Norris, Mike (Devon) Norris, Tyler Norris, Ashley and Shaggy Tant, and Brett Tucker and all of their kids. Stepmom – Kay Tucker, and longtime friends-Larry Tate & Linda Henderson.

Jan was proceeded in death by her parents Dwight Tucker and Dee Cox.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Victoria Laucius and Jan's Auburn Crest hospice team, Shannon, Mary and Sheri for their care and compassion.

A celebration of Life will be this summer.

Memories, photos and condolences may be left on Jan's memorial page online at Parke's Funeral home at https://www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com