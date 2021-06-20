Jannie Katherine Cunningham

January 18, 1927 - June 17, 2021

A beautiful soul entered this world on January 18, 1927, the eleventh child of John and Annie Petty, in Waverly, Missouri. At the age of 4, Jannie lost her mother, and at the age of seven lost her father. She moved to Oklahoma to live with an aunt and uncle, Sherman and Pauline, before moving to Idaho.

Jannie married Ivan Cunningham on November 2, 1948. To this union, four children were born. Ivan "Dale", Thomas Leo, Ivania "Sue" and Erwin Ray.

Jannie was a homemaker and enjoyed working in the yard with many beautiful flowers and gardens. She also enjoyed crafts knitting and crocheting, making many things for everyone. She was a huge mariner fan and watched all their games and was able to go to Seattle with her youngest son to watch a live game at the stadium. Jannie was always there for her family doing anything she could to help, always having positive, supportive words to say. She was so loved by her family, she has left many wonderful memories for us all. At 94 she still took care of herself and could drive.

Ivan passed away in May 1977. Then in March 1978, she married John Cunningham, keeping it in the family, John passed away in January 1981.

Jannie moved to Buhl in 2000, then in 2017 moved to Jerome to live with her daughter.

Preceding her in death was both sets of parents, John and Annie and Sherman and Pauline, all of her brothers and sisters, both husbands Ivan and John, sons Dale and Tom. Daughter-in-law Mickie, son-in-law Terry.

Survivor Sue Votroubek/Spaulding (Carl), Erin Cunningham (Tierza), her special little pals, Buddy and Poppy, 22 grandchildren, 28+ one on the way great-grandchildren, and first great-great-grandchild on the way.

She loved the Lord, was a great servant and now she has her angel wings and is flying with her loved ones. We miss you terr