Jay Mahlon Ostler

December 3, 1969 ~ August 19, 2020

Jay Mahlon Ostler of Jerome, Idaho, was greeted by his Heavenly Father with open arms when he left this world on August 19, 2020. His courageous fight with testicular cancer took a different course but he did not lose his battle, he only changed his mission: to rest in eternal life with his Lord and Savior.

A lifelong Jerome Tiger, Jay was the youngest of four and born in town on December 3, 1969 to Donna Marie Hite Ostler and Gerald Mahlon Ostler. An adventurous and imaginative spirit, Jay had childhood friends that lasted long into adulthood and for the rest of his life- a true testament to the loyal and loving person and friend he was. In high school, Jay was a force to be reckoned with on the football field. A scrawny little running back who could dodge tackles like nobody's business, Jay was an All-American high school football player who went on to play college football at Willamette in Salem, Oregon. After two years in Salem, he left to "go see about a girl", to quote one of the movie buff's top movies, and transferred to Idaho State University to be with his high school sweetheart, Jodi LeeAnn. Jay was a hard worker who wanted it all, and at Idaho State he graduated with a B.S. in Health Education and a B.A. in Mass Communication and Graphic Design. He was able to utilize both degrees to pursue all kinds of interests, teaching 8th grade science at Jerome Middle School for 18 years and most recently in life, was able to connect with people using his creative and artistic abilities as the Frame Shop Lead at Hobby Lobby in Twin Falls. While he taught, he spent some time coaching varsity baseball at Jerome High School. In 2003, he led a group of some of his favorite young men to a state championship for the Tigers. Some of his most favorite memories and stories to tell almost always involved some of his high school players.

Jay married Jodi on August 15, 1992. Their 28 years of marriage were filled with love and understanding as they grew together, overcame tremendous health struggles, and truly became the very best of friends. He adored his wife. On January 13, 1994, Jay and Jodi welcomed their first child, Tyler Cameryn, while finishing school in Pocatello. They moved back to Jerome and started their teaching careers, and three years later were blessed with a baby boy, Trever Casen. There was nothing that Jay loved more than being a father, and he took it upon himself to make sure that both his children were well-versed in the world of sports, classic movies, and great music. He was an infectious spirit who lit up with a beautiful light when he would speak of something he felt passionate about, whether it be his faith, his family, or the Seattle Mariners. He was a very intelligent man with a brain that never stopped working, and he used creative outlets such as woodworking, sketching, or making lists that were usually related to sports or music. His most favorite way to spend time, however, were the relaxing evenings he enjoyed watching favorite sitcoms and movies with his soulmate Jodi and the puppies.

A bit of a conspiracy theorist himself, Jay was very anti-social media until succumbing to the world of Facebook last year. Through this network, however, he was able to rekindle many important relationships from all phases of his life and these connections meant the world to him. It is also where he was able to showcase his aforementioned lists, posting about top music from each year in the 70's and 80's. He loved the way his passion for music brought people to connect with him, and he loved the power of song.

To say he will be missed is an understatement. Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Ostler; mother-in-law, Carole Gifford; and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his father, Gerald Ostler; wife, Jodi; children, Tyler Ostler and Trever Ostler (Baylie Somerset); sister, Jeri Jessup (Donald); sister, Lori Williams (Robert) and their children, Esther Williams and Jennie Kilcup (Luke); brother, Zane Ostler (Lynne) and their children, Walker Ostler and Mason Ostler; father in-law, Larry Gifford; sister-in-law, Rhonda Bartholomew (Gregory) and their daughter, Cailee Bartholomew; and his beloved pups, Boone and Berkley.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Jerome Bible Baptist Church, 132 2nd Ave, Jerome, with graveside services concluding at Jerome Cemetery. After the funeral, all are welcome to a celebration luncheon at 524 N Tasia Brianna Drive West, Jerome. At the luncheon, visitors are encouraged to wear their favorite sports team gear in honor of Jay. The family asks that you wear masks at the funeral service.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jay's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.