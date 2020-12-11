Jean Davis

August 16, 1928 ~ December 8, 2020

Jean Davis 92 passed away on December 8, 2020. She was born August 16, 1928, in Alexandria, Nebraska, to Richard and Grace Johannsen. Her family moved to Gooding, Idaho when she was a child.

She married Robert C.Davis in 1948 and they had two boys. She spent several years as a single mother before marrying George Davis in 1960. They made their home in Jerome, Idaho until retirement then moved to Nampa, Idaho to be closer to family.

After she and George married, they started a small business, Davis Photo. They spent many years photographing weddings, taking senior pictures, and working with the school yearbook staffs. When they closed the store she went to work as a teller at First Security Bank in Jerome.

There was never a doubt that her very favorite career was caring for her three oldest great grandchildren. Since she had been a lonely widow for a few years she approach her grandson when he and his wife were expecting their first child in 1999 and everyone agreed that she would be the day caregiver. She was 71 at that time and over the next five years two more children were added to her daycare. Finally after 16 years, the great grandkids outgrew daycare, but she never stopped sharing stories of the time she cared for them.

She spent her last 2 years in assisted living, until she suffered multiple lumbar fractures from a fall and was unable to recover.

She is survived by her sons, Bob (Connie) Davis, Garden Valley, Dick (Louise) Davis, Meridian, and stepson, John (Virginia) Davis, Dexter, New Mexico. Grandchildren, Tiffany (Joe) Slaughter, Luke Davis, Rich (Angie) Davis, Jeff Davis (Martin Hovden), Holly (Randall) Haight, Meghan (Curt) Brass. Great grandchildren Michael Davis, Grace Davis, Matthew Davis, Emma Slaughter, Ava Slaughter, Rowan Haight, and Ian Haight. Sister Elaine Dohner.

She was preceded in death by her parents and six of her siblings.

Graveside service was private. A celebration of life will be held in the summer.