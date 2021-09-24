To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Jeannie was such a sweetheart, never a cross word, always such a positive outlook on life, full of life and love, truly an inspiration to all. Her smiling face is etched in my mind forever.
Kevin Huff
October 2, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about Jeanie´s passing. We extend our deepest sympathies to John, Gretel, John and the whole family. Jeanie was larger than life itself! You could see the love she had for her children and precious grandchildren through the pictures that were shared across the miles. Our prayers and heartfelt condolences are with everyone.