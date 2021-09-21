Jeana Lea Fowler

June 24, 1974 - September 19, 2021

Jeana Lea Fowler, 47 years old, of Twin Falls, Idaho died peacefully with her son and her husband by her side at St. Luke's Hospital on September 19, 2021. She was born June 24, 1974, in Ogden, Utah to Chloe Louise Dummar and Tommy LaMar Fowler. She was the third of four children. She graduated from Ben Lomond High School in Ogden where she was a part of ROTC and was interested in a Biology degree from the University of Utah. She attended Idaho State University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in 2012. She continued her education at the College of Southern Idaho connected with Boise State University for her Master's Degree and graduated in 2013 through the accelerated program. In 2016, she passed her state licensing exam and earned the title of Licensed Clinical Social Worker. She worked a multitude of jobs from waitressing, Autoliv, and Counseling. She lived in multiple states, but she fell in love with the people and communities of Twin Falls, Idaho.

She enjoyed helping people in the community and spending time with those she cared about. She was involved in the LGBT community with the Twin Falls area, helped with the refugee program when she could, and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Family meant the world to her. She consistently kept in touch and sent cards. She was enthralled with her work and thoroughly enjoyed helping all of her clients with anything and everything that they needed when they saw her. She enjoyed collecting dolls, coins, and movies. Her favorite activities included watching movies with family and planning activities.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Chloe Louise Fowler; and her brother, Daniel Lorin Fowler.

She is survived by her biological children, Violet Fowler and William John Fowler; her husband, William Richard Jackson; her stepchildren, Kinley Jackson, and Caleb Jackson; her brother, John Dee (Tori) Smith; her sister, Kim Doreen Giordano; her sister-in-law, Julene Fowler. She is also survived by four nieces, one nephew, and 10 great-nieces and nephews.

Her family and friends would like to extend a thank you for all the support and love from the community, coworkers, family, and friends. Her children and husband would like to extend a special thanks and gratitude to the ICU at St. Luke's Hospital in Twin Falls for all the exceptional care and patience practiced during her stay and care under them. The ever-evolving and expedient care of patients will never be forgotten and the personalized care of Jeana will always be remembered and greatly appreciated.

A Celebration of Jeana's Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jeana's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.