Jeanne Chappell Clovis

January 13, 1936 - October 4, 2020

Jeanne Chappell Clovis, 84, of Lebanon, Missouri died Sunday morning, October 4, 2020, at Life Care Center in Waynesville, Missouri. She was born on January 13, 1936, to George D. and Hazel M Rannow Chappell.

She had lived most of her life in the Rohnert Park, California area and was a devoted homemaker to her husband and family. She moved from Hagerman, Idaho to Missouri a few years ago to be near her daughter.

She is survived by two daughters, Randy Beasley and her husband Steve of Cotati, California and Pam Clovis of Lebanon, Missouri; two sons, Roy Freitas and Teri Silvelia of Rohnert Park, California, and Roger Freitas and his wife, Gail, of Santa Rosa, California; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gerald Chappell and his wife, Phyllis, of Cloverdale, California; and David Chappell and his wife, Kathy, of Kenwood, California; several nieces and nephews, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Hagerman Cemetery, Hagerman, Idaho.

