Jeannette Kay Barnes

October 18, 1948 - January 4, 2022

Jeannette Kay Barnes, 73, peacefully passed on January 4, 2022, in Twin Falls, surrounded by her family and her and her sister Muriel's two little dogs, Gretta and Gracie.

Jeannette was born on October 18, 1948, to James M. and Frances R. Branstetter in Redding, California Jann was the second of four children, two sisters, and one brother. She grew up in Redding until moving to Springfield, Missouri in 1969, after getting married. Jeannette had two sons, Jarrett and Brian, while in Springfield. In 1973, Jann and the boys moved back to Redding, California. That same year, Jeannette, started her career working for the federal government at the Coleman National Fish Hatchery. In January of 1976, she transferred to the Bureau of Reclamation, working on the west side of the Sacramento River, at the Red Bluff Diversion Dam until November of 1986. After a second marriage brought Jann and the boys to Jerome, Idaho, she began working for the USDA, Agricultural Research Service Center, in Kimberly, Idaho, as a purchasing agent, until retiring in 2004.

After retiring, Jann was always busy keeping her home and farm, Desert Vista in Jerome, mowed and maintained, and the dogs, Gretta and Gracie, groomed and spoiled. Every summer she would prepare for the horses, sheep, or cows that would come and be put out on her pasture. Jann would take pleasure in mowing, and to her grandson's envy, had the biggest and best John Deere mower available, and it had to be so because there wasn't anything that Jeannette wouldn't mow.

Jeannette's love of research and organization led to many new recipes found and tried or product comparisons of most purchases she or a close family made. The family was fortunate, all they had to do was mention an item they were thinking of buying and Jann would email or bring them a detailed summarization of what was the best bang for your money. Jeannette also loved genealogy and spent countless hours researching, studying, and documenting her family's ancestry. Her love of family history really made her the center of the family wheel. She enjoyed talking to her siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins, always gathering information to add to the family tree. The family was so important to Jann and she was continuously reaching out to family, not only for information but also to check in and to really stay in touch personally with as many relatives as possible. Not only did Jann document her genealogy, she spent countless hours finding, preserving, and honoring her family's ancestral gravesites, in particular, in Dunsmuir, California.

When Jann wasn't researching genealogy or mowing the yard, she spent her time enjoying and participating in activities and functions held at the First Presbyterian Church in Jerome, Idaho. Some of her most treasured times were attending Women's Bible Study with Muriel and afterward going with their friends to eat lunch, a lot of times at the Caddy Shack, the family knew it as Jann and Muriel were meeting for "Chat & Chew". These ladies were very special to Jann, especially her close friend Marie VanDyk.

Jeannette loved her siblings and children, but her granddaughter and her three grandsons were her most precious treasures. None of their dreams were ever too big and she was one of their biggest supporters, always with her phone on videoing or taking pictures. She was always ready with encouragement and advice and was so proud to tell everyone about them. They will miss her easy smile when they would visit and was telling her stories and her hugs when they would say goodbye.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the health care providers who cared and advocated for Jeannette. An extra heartfelt thank you to nurses Ruth and Megan, your compassion and care for Jann were such a blessing to her and the family.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her father, James M. Branstetter, and mother, Frances R. Branstetter.

She is survived by her children, Jarrett (Heather) Pittock of Redding, California, and Brian (Sandy) Pittock of Jerome, Idaho; her grandchildren, Brittany Pittock, Aron (Chy) Pittock, Tylar Pittock, and Zack Pittock; and her siblings, Muriel (Robert) Osterloh of Jerome, Idaho, Nancy (David) Thomsen of Redding, California, and Jimmy Branstetter of Redding, California. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Andrew (Natalia) Thomsen, Carla (Autumn, great-niece) Thomsen, Jennifer (Kevin) Meyers, Matthew Branstetter, and Rachel (Donald) Lackey. Jeannette also had several step-grandchildren, in particular Amanda (John) Aberasturi.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E Ave A in Jerome, with Chaplain Derrick Horne officiating. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service at the church. Family and any friends who would like to join will gather at the Jerome Cemetery for a graveside prayer and burial following the luncheon.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in Jeannette's honor, that it be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E Ave A, Jerome, ID, 83338.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jeannette's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.