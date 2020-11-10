Jearlyn Jean Nelson

September 12, 1945 ~ November 4, 2020

Jearlyn Jean Nelson, 75, of Rupert passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her home. She was born September 12, 1945 in Vancouver, Washington to Thelbert "Al" and Genevieve Applen. She was the oldest of six children. She attended Fort Vancouver high school and Clark College where she graduated with an electrical engineering degree. She was employed by Georgia Pacific Paper Mill in Camas, Washington for 40 plus years.

Jearlyn married Marlin Nelson on September 9, 1967 in Trinity Lutheran Church in Vancouver, Washington. They later divorced. Then Jearlyn met her lifelong partner and friend, Dell Barnes in Camas, Washington.

Jearlyn was a lifetime member of the American Hereford Association and enjoyed spending time and raising Hereford cattle. She enjoyed traveling to cattle shows and events and attending sporting events with family members to observe her children and grandchildren. She loved spending quality time with family. Jearlyn's hobbies included shopping for antiques, she was an avid collector of glass insulators, gardening, watching Hallmark and HGTV shows, and spending time with her cocker spaniels.

In her younger years, she spent time on the farm with the cattle and her passions included boating and sailing on the river, hunting and camping with her family.

She is survived by her children: Ted Nelson, Arnegard, North Dakota; Arlin (Jennifer) Nelson, Buhl, ID; Johanna Nelson-Gomez, Buhl, ID; and Michael (Catherine) Nelson, Camas, WA; siblings: Judy (Marty) StGermain, Boise, ID; Teddy (Jack) Mires, Washougal, WA; Gladine Bridgers, Macclesfield, NC; Rusty (Patty) Applen, Lacenter, WA; Robbin Applen, Macclesfield, NC; many nieces and nephews; grandchildren: Sallie (Tegan) Alger; Shellbie (Harley) Thompson; Alexandra (Teddy) Nelson-Mshoi; Bailey (Austin) Anderson-Speck; Madisen Nelson; and Boeden, Treven, and Case Nelson; great grandchildren: Tyson Speck, Kannon Alger, Titus Mshoi, Talina, Tristan, and Trace Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thelbert "Al" and Genevieve Applen; grandson, Brice Dean Anderson; and many aunts and uncles.

A memorial remembrance gathering will be held from 6:00pm until 8:00pm, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl, ID. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel for her immediate family and friends. Services can also be viewed on FaceTime live link through Farmer Chapels Facebook page. Graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jearlyn's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.