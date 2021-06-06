Jeffery Paul Shetler

January 16, 1954 – June 2, 2021

Jeffery Paul Shetler 67. Passed away June 2, 2021, in Shoshone Idaho, surrounded by family after a brave battle with bone cancer.

Jeff was born to Paul and Neva Shetler on January16, 1954, in Jackson, Minnesota. The family soon moved to Filer Idaho. Jeff married Jan Hedger and they had two sons, Isaac and Matthew. They later divorced and Jeff moved between Arizona and Idaho doing handyman work wherever he could find it. He was very good with his hands and loved working for people who just needed a helping hand. Jeff loved kids and was always a kid at heart. At family gatherings he attended, he could always be found out playing with the kids. He always had a strong faith in Jesus and could quote Bible scripture as proficiently as most pastors and tried to live his life by those teachings and share them with anyone who would listen.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother Neva Shetler. He is survived by his sons, Isaac and Matthew Shetler, father Paul Shetler(Polly), his siblings Gary Shetler(Linda), Mike Shetler(Carol), Pete Shetler(Esther), Debbie Stinson(Brad), Jack Shetler(Raynay), Tim Shetler(Kelli) as well as many nieces and nephews. A private family celebration of Jeff's life will be held at a later date.