Jeffrey W. Martin

TWIN FALLS - Jeffrey W. Martin, 70, of Twin Falls, Idaho formerly of Lompoc, California passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will be held on the 22nd of December 2:00 p.m. by family at Koto brewing in Twin Falls. For additional information or to send your condolences to the family, please visit: https://rosenaufuneralhome.com/tribute/details/1324/Jeffrey-Martin/obituary.html#tribute-start