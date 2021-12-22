Jeralene (Jeri) Julia Markham Kitchens

November 4, 1935 - December 10, 2021

Jeralene (Jeri) Julia Markham Kitchens (86) passed away on December 10, 2021, at her son's home of complications related to diabetes. Jeri was born in Albion, Idaho to Robert and Galena Markham on November 4, 1935. She married Manuel Gutierez at 17 and they had a son, Stacey Ray. Jeri gave up custody of Stacey two years later when they divorced. Jeri was thrilled when, a few years ago, she was able to reconnect with Stacey Ray for the first time in 65 years.

Jeri also honored the sanctity of life by birthing and adopting out her firstborn daughter (Laura Leiter). Regretfully they never met as adults. After her divorce, at the age of 20, Jeri moved to Boise to restart her life and found employment at Sears and Roebuck. She met her future husband (Jack Kitchens) while dancing at the Miramar Ballroom. Jeri had many qualities and among them was her outward beauty. Jack said he knew when they met that she was the one. They married in 1957 and had two children, a son Kelly and daughter Laura. Jeri worked and supported Jack while he drove a truck and earned his business degree at Boise Junior College. They owned and operated Kitchens Oil Company together for many years and later developed and managed several apartment complexes before retiring to their cattle ranch in Kuna. Jeri worked hard at everything she did and was seldom idle. She loved her family and grandchildren deeply and they loved her back. Jeri was an excellent cook and she loved to feed people. She was also an expert gardener, often canning the vegetables grown in her large garden. In 1971 they built a cabin at Smith's Ferry, Idaho overlooking the Payette River. Many enjoyable family memories were made there – picking huckleberries, lumberjacking, snowmobiling, and sitting on the deck watching the sunset. Jeri is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack L. Kitchens (91); two sisters, Emma Jean Leonard and Connie Wagner; son Kelly Kitchens (wife Marline) and daughter Laura Shaul (husband Derry); five grandchildren: Katie Kitchens Stewart (husband Matt), Taylor Kitchens, (wife Melanie) Devin Shaul Severson (husband Eric) Carli Shaul Salvador (husband Paulo) and Connor Shaul (fiancé Sydney Platsman); nine great-grandchildren: Donovan, Lucy and Robert Stewart; Jack, Caroline, and Grace Kitchens; Neal and Tiede Severson and Dorothy Salvador. She is also survived by her son, Stacey Ray Gutierrez (wife Trudy and family), and daughter Laura Leiter Phillips (husband Bill and family). She was proceeded in death by her parents and brother Lonnie Markham.