Dr. Jerome Rodger Rees
Dr. Jerome Rodger Rees

October 12, 1938 - March 8, 2021

Dr. Jerome Rodger Rees returned to the loving arms of his savior on March 8, 2021. Jerome ("Jerry") was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on October 12, 1938, to Dr. Ellwood Thompson Rees and Thelma Frances Jensen Rees.

Jerry is survived by his "one and only bride" Merla Rees, their children: Jeannie Rees (Kelli Okumura), Stacie (Ron) Hite, and Mark (Jessica) Rees, numerous grandchildren, bonus grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend an invitation to all friends and family to attend the outdoor services. A graveside service will be held on March 16th at 1pm at The Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. www.rosenaufuneralhome.com


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Snake River Canyons National Cemetery
1585 East Elm St., Buhl, ID
I have ordered the planting of 10 trees in memory of my longtime partner at the Twin Falls Clinic and Hospital, Dr. Jerome Rees.
Patrick Paul Desmond
April 12, 2021
Pat Desmond
April 10, 2021
It was an honor to be a partner of Dr. Jerry Rees for the many years I worked with him at the Twin Falls Clinic and hospital. He was a very intelligent and caring physician and will be missed.
Pat Desmond
March 16, 2021
Death is never easy to cope with but, God’s words can give us comfort. Isaiah 57:18
Lora Lansberry
March 14, 2021
Marla and family, So sorry for your loss.
Kim Ward
March 14, 2021
My heartfelt condolences on your loss. I believe The ones we love are never gone; they live within our hearts.
Cory Watson
March 14, 2021
