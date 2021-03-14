Dr. Jerome Rodger Rees

October 12, 1938 - March 8, 2021

Dr. Jerome Rodger Rees returned to the loving arms of his savior on March 8, 2021. Jerome ("Jerry") was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on October 12, 1938, to Dr. Ellwood Thompson Rees and Thelma Frances Jensen Rees.

Jerry is survived by his "one and only bride" Merla Rees, their children: Jeannie Rees (Kelli Okumura), Stacie (Ron) Hite, and Mark (Jessica) Rees, numerous grandchildren, bonus grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend an invitation to all friends and family to attend the outdoor services. A graveside service will be held on March 16th at 1pm at The Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. www.rosenaufuneralhome.com