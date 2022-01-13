Menu
Jerome Manferd Sauer
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Jerome Manferd Sauer, 87 of Twin Falls, passed away January 10, 2022 at Grace Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Kay & family, Sending our deepest sympathy to all of you. So many memories of our families together. We too lost our Mom LaVonne on August 17th , 2021- it was 13 days after losing our sister Brenda on August 4th...please know we are thinking of all of you with much love & sending our prayers! They are all forever in our hearts Love Janelle
Janelle (Knudtson) Nichols
Friend
January 22, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
January 15, 2022
