Dear Kay & family, Sending our deepest sympathy to all of you. So many memories of our families together. We too lost our Mom LaVonne on August 17th , 2021- it was 13 days after losing our sister Brenda on August 4th...please know we are thinking of all of you with much love & sending our prayers! They are all forever in our hearts Love Janelle

Janelle (Knudtson) Nichols Friend January 22, 2022