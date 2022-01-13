To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Dear Kay & family,
Sending our deepest sympathy to all of you.
So many memories of our families together.
We too lost our Mom LaVonne on August 17th , 2021- it was 13 days after losing our sister Brenda on August 4th...please know we are thinking of all of you with much love & sending our prayers! They are all forever in our hearts Love Janelle
Janelle (Knudtson) Nichols
Friend
January 22, 2022
