Jerry Franklin Patterson Sr.

May 27, 1958 ~ September 18, 2020

Jerry Franklin Patterson Sr. passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, after a brief battle of aggressive cancer. He was 62. Jerry was born on May 27, 1958, in Riverside CA.

Jerry was an accomplished machinist, roofer, and a pretty darn good mechanic. Unfortunately, in 2005, he was forced to retire due to a back injury. That never stopped his drive to help anybody in need and would literally give his shirt off his back.

Jerry is survived by his parents Phil and Wanda Patterson; Brother Phil Patterson Jr.; Children Jerry Patterson Jr., Katie Patterson, and Julie Patterson; grandchildren Chance Patterson and Canan Patterson.