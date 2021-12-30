Jesse Scott Skinner

DECLO - Jesse Scott Skinner, a 22-year-old resident of Declo, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., in Declo. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 PM Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 AM Friday at the church. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials be directed to Idaho Central Credit Union in care of Frank or Karma Skinner for Jesse Skinner.