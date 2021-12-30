Menu
Jesse Scott Skinner
Jesse Scott Skinner

DECLO - Jesse Scott Skinner, a 22-year-old resident of Declo, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., in Declo. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 PM Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 AM Friday at the church. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials be directed to Idaho Central Credit Union in care of Frank or Karma Skinner for Jesse Skinner.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
1350 E 16th St PO Box 878 , Burley, ID
Jan
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Declo Stake Center
213 W. Main St., Declo, ID
Jan
7
Funeral
11:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Declo Stake Center
213 W. Main St., Declo, ID
I am so sorry to hear of Jessie´s passing. I was one of his teachers in the Sped program at White Pine. He was a sweet heart. I have many memories spent in and out of the classroom.
Suzanne Livermore
School
January 12, 2022
