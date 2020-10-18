Jessie Lynn Hicks

July 7, 1961 ~ October 4, 2020

Jessie Lynn Hicks, 59, passed away with family by her side on October 4, 2020, in Gig Harbor, Washington. Jessie exemplified love of family and friends and is missed by all who knew her.

Jessie was born in Ogden, Utah on July 7, 1961 to Ed and Ruth (Pecht) Carr. Her family moved to Big Piney, Wyoming then Hansen, Idaho before settling in Twin Falls in 1975. Ed passed away in 1976. Losing her father in her teenage years was a difficult challenge. Eldest of four sisters, she balanced being the protector and playing pranks along the way. Jessie was a fast runner, excelling in track. She attended Twin Falls High School and enjoyed swimming butterfly and freestyle on the local team.

Jessie married Ken Hicks in 1987 and moved their family to Port Orchard, Washington in 1988. She joined IBEW in 1994 and enjoyed a 20-year career as a foreperson/tree trimmer for Asplundh Tree Expert Company. Jessie acted as Shop Steward, offering a calm, determined voice to those needing representation. She instilled this formidable work ethic and strong moral compass within her children.

She was always painting or crafting and her art lives on in the homes of her loved ones. Jessie's favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren and proudly sharing stories of their achievements. She was known for her ability to tell a great story – including the right amount of detail and delivering the perfect punchline.

Jessie is survived by her husband, Ken. Her mother Ruth and stepfather Howard; siblings Cheryl, Toni, and Leann (of Twin Falls). Along with children, step-children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews located throughout the Northwest.