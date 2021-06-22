Jessie Virginia Rey - "Memaw"

March 15, 1944 - June 19, 2021

Jessie Virginia Rey - "Memaw", age 77, of Hagerman, Idaho passed away on June 19, 2021, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital after a long-term illness.

Jessie was born March 15, 1944, in Elkins, West Virginia to John Harvey and Mary Margaret Martin. She was the youngest daughter in a family of 8 children. The family moved to Baltimore, Maryland when she was a child but West Virginia was always in her heart. In her late teenage years, she met and married Paul Brendoff, Sr. To this marriage was born two children; Paul Jr and Dawn. Paul Sr and Jessie later divorced but remained close for their kids. Jessie later married William "Bill" Rey, Jr in 1975 and together they had a daughter, Colleen. This marriage was also not meant to be and Bill and Jessie divorced. In 1986 Jessie met the love of her life, Pat Spring, after moving back to West Virginia with her family. In 1989, Pat and Jessie, along with Dawn, Colleen, and Dawn's children moved out west to Jackpot, Nevada, where they would spend many years making friends who became more like family. Along the way, there were more grandchildren born, and eventually great-grandchildren, and all were the light of her life. Jessie worked for both Barton's Club 93 and Cactus Pete's as a shuttle driver for many years and to this day, people still remember her for her jokes and smile when they stepped into her shuttle. Pat and Jessie remained together until Pat's death in 2006. Jessie remained in Jackpot until 2010 when illness caused her to retire and she moved to Twin Falls, Idaho to live with her oldest daughter, who took care of her throughout the remainder of her life. Her grandson Bryant was also always around to be sure Memaw had someone to play Yahtzee and checkers with (but she never let him win!). Jessie loved to watch scary movies and every Law and Order series. She was a practical joker and would try her best to scare you any chance she got. She loved to tell stories about her family and could do so for hours at a time. In 2020, all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were able to all be together and surprise her with a reunion. This was the first time they had all been together at once in 20 years and she was elated. We believe this was the happiest day she had had in many years and we were so glad that we were able to put it together for her. We know that she looked back at the pictures of that day every day and smiled. Jessie had a heart of gold and would give her last dime to anyone who needed it. She could be your psychologist, your doctor, your news reporter, your sounding board, your rock, your best friend. She was anything anyone needed her to be, even if it was 3:00 a.m., she would answer your call.

Jessie is survived by her son Paul (Kelly) Brendoff of Taneytown, Maryland, daughter Dawn Corbett of Hagerman, Idaho, and daughter Colleen "Kelly" Rey of Twin Falls, Idaho. Grandsons Daniel (Kirsten) Brendoff of Kuna, Idaho, Vincent Andrews of Logan, Utah, Bryant Brendoff of Twin Falls, Idaho. Granddaughters Amber Smith of Meridian, Idaho, Autumn (Derek) Monterroso of Coos Bay, Oregon, Breanna Andrews of Logan, Utah. Great-grandchildren Nevaeh and Kyson Monterroso, Annaleah Holloway, and Braylee Brendoff. She is due to be a great-grandmother again when Braylee's baby sister is born in August. Jessie is also survived by her brother-in-law and close friend James Spring of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jessie was preceded in death by her parents as well as all seven of her siblings; Helen, Harry, Edna, Lenora, John Jr, Mary, and Bill. Also, Bobby Liller who her parents took in at a young age and raised as their own, as well as many nieces and nephews, and her ex-husband Paul Brendoff Sr.

The family would like to acknowledge her medical providers that gave her such great care throughout the years, and who kept her laughing even through the rough days.

At this time the family expects to plan a Celebration of Life later in the summer and would love for all whose lives Jessie touched to attend. Details will be announced at a later date.

