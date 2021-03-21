Jim Creasey

July 21, 1944 ~ March 10, 2021

"Gone fishin'" James Edgar Creasey of Kimberly, Idaho (where he loved spending his retirement) and a proud member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021 while in bed holding hands with his love and sweet wife, Diane. Jim was born to Gerald and Minnie Creasey in Pocatello, Idaho on July 21, 1944. Jim attended many schools while growing up, graduating from Granger High.

While in high school Jim had a love for music. He had a special gift with playing instruments especially the oboe and the saxophone. He ended up receiving a college scholarship for his musical talents to Westminster College where he studied psychology and geology. Jim was married to Mary Green, and then to Diane. They had nine beautiful children. Jim is probably most known for his work in the catering business. He started Creasey Catering with his parents on October 1, 1960. They had the most successful business in the Salt Lake Valley for many years and his Creasey Catering trucks served millions of people. Another thing Jim is known for is having a love of water. Even though Jim could not swim he loved Lake Powell. Nothing made him happier than bass fishing with his kids and grandkids. Jim was also a member of the Holiday Gun Club and the Utah Air Boat Association for many years, where he loved to duck hunt, especially out of Farmington bay.

Jim was very gifted when it came to building things such as his airboat, Jeep, and working on his catering trucks. Each and every Easter, Jim took all of his boys to Moab for the Easter Jeep Safari. Jim loved sports and gained a love for the Utah Jazz and Green Bay Packers from his father Jerry. He was also privileged to have season tickets for the Utah Jazz for many years.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Jerry; mother, Minnie; brother, Dick; granddaughter, Melanie; and former wife, Mary Green.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; nine kids, Dave and his six kids; Danny, Jamie (Jen) and their four kids; Michon (Jake) and their four kids; Lara; Scott (Jennifer) and their six kids; Julie and her three kids; Josh (Raman) and their one child; and Ben; and his sisters, Elenor and Shirley (Pat).

As of now due to Covid restrictions, a gathering of immediate family was already held. There will be no funeral at this time. For those who wish to pay respect his final resting place will be at Wasatch Lawns, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jim had unconditional love for everyone!!!

