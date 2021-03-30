James Laverne "Jim" Kistler

February 1, 1940 - March 25, 2021

James Laverne "Jim" Kistler, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Arbor Valley of Cascadia in Boise following a recent illness. Jim was born February 1, 1940, in Filer, Idaho to Albert Laverne Kistler and Delma Gertrude Letner Kistler and was one of seven children. He attended schools in Filer, participated in FFA, and graduated from Filer High School in 1958. In 1959, he entered the U.S. Army and served as a military police officer and a paratrooper in Germany until the death of his family in a tragic car accident on August 20, 1961. Jim returned to the Twin Falls area and on June 7, 1963, he married LaVonne M. Gough. Three years later, they had a daughter, Rhonda Joyce. Jim and LaVonne were later divorced in 1986.

Jim began his career in law enforcement serving as a uniformed patrolman for the Twin Falls Police Department (TFPD) in 1965. He soon was promoted into the Detective Division in the Fall of 1968. He handled all person and property crimes that occurred within the city limits and assisted other law enforcement agencies on major crimes when they lacked the resources. During his employment, Jim was promoted to a lieutenant and put in charge of training as a driving instructor for new police officers, a firearms instructor, and often spoke at the College of Southern Idaho regarding police investigations. Jim also received numerous awards in sharp shooting competitions, for which he was very proud. In 1979, he attended the FBI Academy for 3 months in Quantico, VA and received extensive training in homicide and drug investigations.

On February 14, 1988, he married Jan M. Tate. He helped her raise her two young children, Tiffany and Calvin. As a true Idahoan who loved the outdoors throughout his life, Jim enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, hunting, motorcycling, waterskiing, and gathering with friends. Jim loved the time he spent in the mountains and often just enjoyed driving and exploring Southern Idaho. In 1995, Jim retired after 30 years of service to the TFPD. Following his retirement, Jim and his wife, Jan, spent many years working for the Idaho Coin Galleries and he loved the time he spent there, especially being able to add to his collection of rare coins and firearms.

Jim is survived by his sister, Jean Hollifield of Jerome; his daughter, Rhonda (Randy) Yadon and two grandsons Lukas and Brock of Boise; two step-children, Tiffany Black and three grandchildren, Mathea, Jeran, and Hazel of Boise, and Calvin (Becca) Graham and four grandchildren, Elexandria, Alexus, Solomon, and Kylee of Ingleside, Texas; three nieces, Karla Tarbet, Kaylynne Rolig, and Karole Beddoes; and two nephews, Jim Hollifield and Mike Kistler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jan; parents; sister, Ermina, brothers, Buddy, Ivan "Ike" and Mike; and his baby sister, Audrey.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be organized in early June at the Twin Falls Park in the Canyon. Burial services and a brief memorial will be held in Boise at the Veteran's Cemetery Summer 2021. The family would like to thank the many people who loved Jim and will keep his memory alive. For more information and updates, go to www.accentfuneral.com.