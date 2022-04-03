Jimmie (Jim) Duane Easton

March 17, 1936 - March 27, 2022

Jimmie (Jim) Duane Easton, age 86 of Twin Falls, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Jim was born March 17, 1936, in Paul, Idaho, the oldest of five children born to Orvie and Helen Benedict Easton. After graduating from Burley High School in 1954, Jim attended Utah State College before entering the U.S. Army in November 1955. His two years of service included 18 months with the 538th Field Artillery in Ulm, Germany.

He married Joan Tinsley on March 7, 1958, and the couple made their home in Burley, Idaho where they raised three children. After retirement from the U.S. Post Office in 1992, Jim enjoyed winters with his wife, friends, and family in Yuma, Arizona, while enjoying the summers tending to his yard and home in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Jim enjoyed time in the outdoors, namely hunting and fishing. His fondest memories include a two-month trip to Alaska during the summer of 1996 and the annual Labor Day outing at Wood River Campground with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Gary.

He is survived by his wife; siblings, Shirley Holligaugh, Sharon Larrondo, and Niel Easton; his children, Leslie (Shawn) West, Laura (Rex) Cyr, and Ron (Tammy) Easton; as well as 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Jim will always be remembered for his infamous words of wisdom, endless hours throwing the football in the yard, and patient fishing with his kids and grandkids. Death is not the end. A baby is born and grips the strong finger of her daddy with hands too small to wrap all the way around. We grow up and move into parenthood, then grandparenthood. Just like that, we are saying goodbye. What a privilege to be able to grip the hand of that same strong finger and usher it into eternity.

A graveside service to honor Jim's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Gem Memorial Gardens, located at 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley, with military honors performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans.

Services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.