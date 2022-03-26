Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jo Ann Nielson Schmalz
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lindquist Mortuary - North Ogden
2140 N. 400 E. (Washington Blvd.)
North Ogden, UT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 28 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - North Ogden
Send Flowers

Jo Ann Nielson Schmalz

March 7, 1940 - March 22, 2022

North Ogden–Jo Ann Nielson Schmalz passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 two weeks after her 82nd birthday. She was born March 7, 1940 in Salt Lake City, the first child of Swen Lawrence Nielson and LaFrance Russell. She was an active, lifelong member of the LDS Church.

Jo Ann married Charles L. Schmalz on August 18, 1961 in the Salt Lake Temple. Throughout their marriage, they lived in Moses Lake, Washington, Salt Lake City, Burley, Idaho, and South Ogden, Utah. She has resided in North Ogden for the past 32 years.

Jo Ann graduated from Bountiful High School and Weber College. She worked as an Activity Director and Social Worker for Intermountain Health Care in Burley and Ogden.

Service was Jo Ann's nature and watchword. She always helped family, friends, and neighbors. There was never a stranger in need when Jo Ann was around. She and Charlie served six Service Missions, three on Temple Square as Building Hosts and Guest Service Missionaries, and three Family History Missions. Also, they volunteered at the 2002 Winter Olympics and the Ogden Family History Center.

Jo Ann was an avid collector of dolls and teddy bears. She loved to travel, enjoying numerous cruises and tours of the United States with Charlie.

Jo Ann is survived by her husband, three daughters, Karen (Tim) Parker, Layton; Janet (Rob) Autrey, Provo; and De Ann (Vail) Kelly, Kaysville. She has ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents and her sister, Barbara (Gordon) Freeman.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11 AM at the North Ogden 6th Ward Chapel, 770 East 2100 North. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 PM at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.

Services will be live-streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Jo Ann's obituary page at: www.lindquistmortuary.com, where condolences may also be shared.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - North Ogden
2140 N. 400 E. (Washington Blvd.), North Ogden, UT
Mar
29
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
North Ogden 6th Ward Chapel
770 East 2100 North, UT
Mar
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
North Ogden 6th Ward Chapel
770 East 2100 North, UT
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - North Ogden
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lindquist Mortuary - North Ogden.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.