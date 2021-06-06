JoAn Eslinger Lattin Wall

July 5, 1937 - June 3, 2021

JoAn Eslinger Lattin Wall, 83, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2021, at her home in Kimberly, Idaho.

JoAn was born July 5, 1937, in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was the oldest of three daughters born to Frank and Lillie Eslinger. JoAn started school at Union School. She was often teased about attending school in a museum. She loved volunteering there in later years. When the family moved to town in 1948, JoAn began attending Lincoln Elementary. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1955 which was the first graduating class at the new high school. JoAn graduated from Twin Falls Business College and immediately began working at Twin Falls Bank and Trust.

JoAn met and married LeRoy Lattin and to this union, Dan was born. LeRoy became ill and passed away in February 1960. JoAn met and married Kaye Wall in December 1963, and with this marriage gained a daughter Cheri. Michael was born March 4, 1966, to complete the family.

Kaye and Joan made their living in the auction business for over 30 years where she was office manager and bookkeeper. Prior to her retirement, she worked at the Kimberly Branch of Wells Fargo Bank for several years.

Over the years JoAn enjoyed reading, camping, fishing, archery, skiing, and any outdoor activity with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and spent several winters in Lake Havasu, Arizona. JoAn, Carol, and Judy enjoyed their "sister days". Her sister Carol became Jo An' s chauffeur when she could no longer drive.

JoAn was a member of the Kimberly First Christian Church and remained active until her death.

JoAn was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Lillie Eslinger, her husbands LeRoy Lattin and Kaye Wall.

JoAn is survived by her daughter Cheri Hartley {Lary) of Twin Falls, ID, sons Dan Wall {Cindy) of Pine, Idaho, and Mike Wall {Shanan) of Twin Falls, Idaho, five grandchildren, Jennifer Green (Justin), Nick Wall (Whitney), Jessica Smith (Andries), Amanda Webb (Nate), and Jasmine Wall, eight great-grandchildren, and sisters Carol deKramer, Twin Falls, ID, and Judy Blachly, Hagerman, Idaho.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. To leave condolences and view the live stream of the funeral, visit JoAn's obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.