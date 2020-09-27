Joann Rose Lumsden

November 24, 1938 ~ September 21, 2020

Joann Rose Lumsden passed peacefully in her home on Monday September 21, 2020.

JoAnn Rose Lumsden was born an only child to Amy Gillette and Orin Whitley on November 24, 1938. JoAnn was raised by her stepmother Thelma and her father Orin in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was an adventurous girl, very comfortable in the outdoors. She enjoyed fishing hunting and horseback riding with her father. JoAnn attended the University of Texas at Austin. She was very proud to be Delta Gamma Sorority sister and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics she went on to earn the prestigious ASID certification in Interior Design.

Always up for an adventure, JoAnn, her cousin and her best friend traveled cross country in 1963 to San Francisco, California where she found her dream job in interior design and met her soulmate Stanley Rose Jr. They married and raised six children.

JoAnn and Stan followed their adventurous paths from the San Francisco Furniture Mart to Twin Falls Idaho finally realizing a dream opening their first furniture store, "S. Rose Interiors". JoAnn and Stan were active members at Blue Lakes Country Club and enjoyed many days of golf with the men's and women's leagues.

In 1986 they followed their dream of living on the Oregon coast in Lincoln City and opened the boutique fine wine and gift shop, "Oregon Obsessions". JoAnn continued interior design work. Her most memorable local interior design job was her work in a home on the Siletz River used in filming in the movie "Sometimes a Great Notion". Stan passed away in 1991 and the decision was made to close Oregon Obsessions.

JoAnn was always a smiling woman. She had an infectious laugh, a twinkle in her eye, and a profound sense of right and wrong. JoAnn was very proud to become a volunteer with the State of Oregon retirement services division as an ombudsman. She took time to meet with elderly patients and their families as well as caregiving institutions to be certain their needs were being met. JoAnn loved caring for others. She was an active member of the Lincoln City Catholic Church including her role as Eucharistic Minister at St. Augustine's.

JoAnn is survived by her husband John Lumsden, her sons Stanley Rose lll, Robin Rose, Timothy Michael Rose, Sean Patrick Rose, Christopher Whitley Rose and her daughter Shannon Rose Fitzsimmons.

Off to her next adventure, I know she's likely shouting "Waayhooo".

God Bless You Mom- Rest in Peace