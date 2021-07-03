Joanne Bartlett Gough

April 14, 1947 - June 30, 2021

Joanne Bartlett Gough 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with her family by her side, losing her battle with cancer. Providence smiled down on Marjorie and Hershel Bartlett of Bakersfield, California when her daughter, Joanne, was born on April 14, 1947. Her life in California was brief because the family moved to Jerome, Idaho when she was just a toddler. It was there that Joanne grew up.

In 1965 this high-energy young woman graduated from Jerome High School. The "Love Bug" bit her while still a student so, less than a year later, she married the love of her life, Eldon Gough. He was from Wendell, ID where the couple settled for most of the next twenty-four years. During their early first years, two children were born to the happy parents. Brian, the elder, currently lives with his wife Jennifer, in Folsom, California. They are the parents of Breanna Axtell of Brownsville, Oregon, Morgen Gough of Citrus Heights, California, and Austin Gough, of Boise, Idaho. Kimra, the younger of Joanne's offspring, resides in Meridian with hubby, Chris Jansen. Their children are Tyler Jansen of Albany, Oregon, and Trace Jansen of Meridian, Idaho. Joanne loved her children and the "Grands" deeply. They'll tell you she was "the Best".

While Joanne was raising a family, she was also developing quite a work history. After a relatively short stint as a telephone operator and a Tupperware employee, she worked toward achieving the necessary credentials to serve as a residential appraiser in Gooding County. Her appraisal experience would prepare Joanne to meet the challenge of becoming a licensed commercial appraiser for the State of Oregon when she and Eldon moved to Albany, Oregon in 1989. They lived in Oregon for most of the next two decades. When it was time for them to retire, Idaho beckoned, and they answered the call to head "home". Upon returning to their favorite state, they had a home built in Filer, Idaho where Joanne (they) remained until her passing on June 30, 2021.

Joanne was a gregarious person, so naturally, she had ever-so-many friends in Idaho and Oregon, not to mention, the Goughs (Eldon's kin). She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Joanne participated (and excelled) in many other activities such as bowling on a league team, and serving as Republican Chair for Gooding County. She also volunteered as a certified EMT for the county. We would be remiss if we didn't acknowledge Joanne's involvement in arts and crafts, most notably the "wooden décor" that she and Eldon created for friends and family. He whittled, carved, and sawed while she painted these wonderful creations indoors or outdoors. Joanne was an enthusiastic Booster Club member for years, always supporting her own kids, as well as others, in their school activities at Wendell. And this dear lady loved to read. She was an avid reader right up to the time that her illness prevented it.

Joanne is survived by her beloved spouse, Eldon; her children, Brian and Kimra, and their spouses; as well as the five grandchildren. Also, surviving are her mother, Marjorie Hall who resides in Albany, Oregon; a sister, Linda Gibbs of Gleneden Beach, Oregon; and a brother, Ben Bartlett, of Portland, Oregon. Her precious dad, Herschel Bartlett, preceded her in death.

To lose someone you love is to alter your life forever, it tears a hole in your heart. The pain stops, but the gap never closes. This hole in your heart is the shape of the one you lost; no one else can fill it.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 5, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Apple Barn, 1152 S. Stevens St. Filer ID, 83328. The family requests that donations be made to your favorite animal charity. (Joanne especially loved dogs and cats.)

How we'll all miss her, Now that she's gone... But lest we forget. Remember, her spirit lives on!!!!!

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Joanne's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.