Johanna "Jo" Watters

May 27, 1926 - March 27, 2021

Years ago a German girl came into this world; full of life and love - leben und lieben. She survived much and lived even more. Every day she touched someone's life, no one can deny she spoke her mind, and did so often with her heart.

Many of you have your "Jo" stories and know she loved a good beer, almost as much as she loved her family, friends and Idaho as her home.

One last thing she wants you all to know:

She hasn't really left for good; she's just gone on ahead.

When our day comes, rest assured - she'll be waiting with open arms, all her love and yes, a cold Stella.