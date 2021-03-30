Menu
Johanna "Jo" Watters
Farmer Funeral Chapel
130 9th Ave North
Buhl, ID

Johanna "Jo" Watters

May 27, 1926 - March 27, 2021

Years ago a German girl came into this world; full of life and love - leben und lieben. She survived much and lived even more. Every day she touched someone's life, no one can deny she spoke her mind, and did so often with her heart.

Many of you have your "Jo" stories and know she loved a good beer, almost as much as she loved her family, friends and Idaho as her home.

One last thing she wants you all to know:

She hasn't really left for good; she's just gone on ahead.

When our day comes, rest assured - she'll be waiting with open arms, all her love and yes, a cold Stella.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 4, 2021.
Farmer Funeral Chapel
We met Jo once, years ago, became friends and kept in touch. It was a long distance relationship and a beautiful friendship. Such a wonderful woman, she loved to talk, always made us laugh. We love her so much, and we´re sure she is recounting new stories in Heaven.
Rick and Claire
April 8, 2021
The times we shared with you were so magical, sharing your thoughts, your insights, and your laughter with us! Oh the conversations we had!!! We love you and miss you and will never forget you Jo and look forward to seeing you again.
Sharin and Randy Jones
April 8, 2021
Mutti - you are missed. You always made me laugh at your antics, always had the silly side front and center, always made me feel special. There was never a dull moment with you. You never felt the need to keep an opinion to yourself, when you felt the pot needed stirring, you stirred - a true force to be reckoned with. I won´t be able to make your favorite "popper" cookies again without thinking of you and shedding a tear. Rest well and see you someday
Lori watters
April 7, 2021
Mom, just sitting here in my chair thinking about you. You are an amazing mother always so full of life and with an abundance of energy that your grandkids definitely enjoyed. I feel very fortunate that I was able to visit Idaho on your last day and say goodbye to you with Ryan and Camryn. Say hi to Dad and Clinton for me.
Steve Watters
April 7, 2021
I was blessed in "meeting" Mama Jo several years ago, when she started ordering Huckleberry Gummy Bears (her favorite) from our company. I officially adopted her as "grandma" or Mama Jo, as she reminded me so much of my own German Grandmother, who passed in 1999. I'll miss chatting with her on the phone and sending her photos of my girls, and of course sending her shipments of her favorite candy! Much love from her Montana girls!
Crista Peterson
April 6, 2021
My wonderful Aunt Jo I look forward to having a Stella and a pretzel with you one day! Big hugs to all your kids who I know must miss you terribly. You brightened all our lives and for that you will always be remembered
Colleen Watters
April 6, 2021
