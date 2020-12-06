John Cantu

August 16, 1996 ~ November 20, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of John Cantu announces his passing on November 20, 2020 in Jerome, Idaho.

John, known as Bubba, was born on August 16, 1996 in Twin Falls, Idaho, the son of John Cantu and Charlotte Sheppard. He joined his sisters, Shianne, Cynthia, and Ciara. The family resided in Twin Falls.

Bubba moved to Richfield with his mom and sisters where he attended school in Richfield, graduating in 2014. He fell in love with Kelbee Edwards and they made their home in Richfield. They were pleased by two beautiful babies, Paizlee and Oliver.

Bubba had many accomplishments throughout his life, but the greatest was his family and providing for those closest to him. The family also enjoyed being together. They camped, fished alongside each other, and shared many happy moments and laughs.

Bubba loved to hunt with his fathers, papa, and his brothers, and occasionally his mother (who would more often than not, outshoot him). He loved joking around with his sisters and brothers, making them laugh with many (loving) insults. He was a quick witted, loving man who took care of many, and always looked out for others.

Bubba is survived by his love, Kelbee Edwards; daughter Paizlee and son Oliver Cantu; his parents John Cantu (Teresa Berkley), and Charlotte Sheppard (Troy Swainston); siblings Shianne, Cynthia (Paul), Sirena (Bryan), Ciara (Justin), Shelbie (Tyeson), Wyatt, Rachel, Paisley, Jaden, Jorden, Gabriel, and Gweneth; Kelbee's parent's Kelli and Skyler (Sarah) and their children Markell and Jaiden; his grandparents, John and Gloria Cantu, Gordon Sheppard, and Barbara Cantu; aunts, Cathy, Jessica, and Lexi; cousins, Macayla and Buddha, and many nieces and nephews. He was loved by many of which he adopted and loved as his family.

Bubba is preceded in death by his grandmother Toni Martinez and an Uncle, Sam Sheppard.

A Celebration of Life will be held on December 12, 2020 at 1:00pm at 348 4th Ave S. in Twin Falls at The Event Center.

Any donations can be sent to Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel at 629 3rd Ave. E. Jerome, ID 83338. These donations will be used for expenses the family has incurred as well as a trust fund for his children.