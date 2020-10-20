John Gallian, PhD

December 27, 1940 ~ October 9th, 2020

John Gallian, PhD, was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on December 27, 1940, the son of John and Louise Gallian, and left this earth to be with Jesus on October 9th, 2020.

John could not wait to get out of the Big City. In 1961 he bought an old car and with $75 dollars in his pocket he drove to Reno, Nevada to begin his adventures in the West. Once in Reno, John enrolled in college. He worked nights in the casinos and attended school during the day to receive his Bachelors and Master's degrees from the University of Nevada Reno. John received his Bachelor's degree in Biology. When beginning his Master's degree, he took a course that fit into his schedule, Mycology, not really knowing what the word meant. He ended up discovering the study of Fungi which lead to his lifelong career as a Plant Pathologist.

John went on to receive his Doctorate Degree in Plant Pathology from Oregon State University. At that time, he was offered a job at the University of Idaho as their Sugarbeet Specialist.

A major part of John's accomplishments was that he diagnosed the Rhizomania virus in Idaho in 1992. John was honored as a Life-time Achievement Award winner with 28 Years at the University of Idaho as the Sugarbeet Specialist. Throughout John's career he traveled to more than 10 countries giving lectures and training farmers how to prevent disease in the field. He worked with farmers in Russia, China, Spain, Pakistan and Idaho.

John loved the outdoors and being in the mountains of Idaho. John became an expert in anything that interested him. He was a Horseman, Hunter, Skier, Sailor, Backpacker, Fisherman, White Water Rafter, and Pilot. He loved to fly into the backcountry of Idaho and land between the pines in a remote meadow, which takes some daring talent, and John had plenty.

John was President of the Twin Falls Fliers for many years and also a Member of the Quiet Birdmen. He enjoyed the QB meetings where he could share his love of flying with the WWII pilots.

John retired from the University of Idaho in 2008. He then had the time to travel across the USA by either flying his plane or taking the RV, enjoying and loving life with his wife Janine and his many many friends.

John was an accomplished Musician and Vocalist. He earned a living playing his guitar in a band while attending college in Reno. He also played guitar and sang with the Magic Valley Jubilee and with the Praise Team at Twin Falls Reformed Church. John loved God and cherished his church family. He was very involved with the Visitation Team and with the Leadership Team of the Young at Heart senior group, at TFRC. One of his greatest joys was being an Elder of the Church and being able to assist in Baptizing his wife Janine.

John also enjoyed volunteering at the Mustard Seed, helping out wherever he was needed. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend. He leaves behind his beloved wife Janine, his son Chris Gallian and daughter-in-law, Shawna, his step daughter Raquel Barbey, and her husband Jacques, his grandchildren, Parker Krahn, Jackson Gallian, Sophie Gallian, Devin Randle, and Noah Barbey. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nephews and nieces, whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Louis Gallian.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Special Olympics, the Mustard Seed, or a non-profit charity of your choice.