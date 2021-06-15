John Leonard McBride

November 10, 1933 - June 11, 2021

John Leonard McBride, 87, passed away on June 11, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born November 10, 1933, in Willow Springs, Missouri, as the fourth born child of 13 children to John and Opal McBride. John served in the United States Army as a paratrooper in the Big Red One during the Korean War. He married Vera Jean Hoover on December 8, 1951, and they celebrated 68 years of marriage before she passed away on July 21, 2020. Together they had four children: Debbie (Tim) Hine; Sandy (Jack) Allen; Jan (Roger) Dorsey, and John (Tina) McBride.

John lived and worked in the Twin Falls area most of his life. He worked for Davey Tree Service for several years, then went to work for K&T Steel. Later, he started his own business called McBride Tree Service. Much to the dismay of his family, John truly enjoyed climbing those trees with cutting tools! He enjoyed everything about the outdoors. John took pride in being fit and healthy. He could be seen walking around town daily. He taught his children to swim and water ski at a young age. He took his children and grandchildren with him whenever possible, on camping, hunting, and fishing trips, riding motorcycles through the mountains, hiking to secret cave locations, or just picnicking in the hills. John and his wife liked to vacation with friends and family and have traveled from Mexico to Alaska, the Oregon Coast to the Dakotas, and many places in between, often with their camper. The stories he could tell!

John took pride in his family and kept close contact with his siblings and his descendants, right down to his great-great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers, Earl Laverne and Tip; his sisters, Esther, Verle, Billie, Casey, Alice, Jeanie, and Sue; three of his children; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren, and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. John is preceded in death by his wife, Jean; his daughter, Sandy; his brothers, Cecil Ray, Bobbie and Charlie, and his parents.

A viewing will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho, on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m., with a graveside service immediately following at Twin Falls Cemetery.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.