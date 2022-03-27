John Marvin Parker Sr

August 24, 1955 - March 8, 2022

John Marvin Parker Sr 66, of Gooding, Idaho passed away on March 8, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital. His son John Jr and daughter Heidi were by his side. John was proceeded in death by his parents, five sisters, and two brothers. John is survived by his wife Mary Parker, his son John Parker Jr. three daughters Heidi (John) McDonough, Christa, and Roseanna (Gabriel). three granddaughters Kaleigh, Kyah, and Elizabeth. eight grandsons Keegan, Jaxon, Phillip, Zachery, Joshua, Sebastyen, Trevyr, and Chayse as well as his two sisters, Juanita and Lois. He will be missed dearly and was loved by many.