John Wade Sorenson
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wood River Chapel
403 North Main Street
Hailey, ID

John Wade Sorenson

November 15, 1956 - January 4, 2022

John Wade Sorenson was born November 15, 1956, in Twin Falls, Idaho, and passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved, in his backhoe on January 4, 2022.

In 1978, John met Pam, and together they had two children, Chance, and Aisha. In 1985, they homesteaded a piece of property and built the family's earth shelter home by themselves with help from friends. This was one of John's greatest accomplishments and we will forever cherish the memories created there.

John's career in underground utilities began right after high school. He started his own company, Sorenson Construction, in the Wood River Valley in 1988. His son Chance, who shared in his passion took over the business in 2017 where they continued to work together.

John is survived by his children Chance (Sandy) and Aisha (Josh), his ex-wife and friend Pam, his brothers Rodney (Sue) Sorenson and Steven (Mary Sue) Sorenson. He is also survived by his two grandsons Cylus Jack and Weston Joe, his niece and nephews, and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Dorothy.

John was a hard worker, a jack of all trades, a kind, and loving soul, and a friend to many. He was a lot of wonderful things but most importantly he is our daddy. We are so grateful to be able to keep the memories of him in our hearts and encourage everyone who loved him to do the same.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Family and friends may share a memory, photo, or leave a condolence at www.woodriverchapel.com


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I haven't seen John in 45 years. He was sweet, kind and funny and you all must miss him so much. RIP John
Sue Simmons
January 11, 2022
I am so saddened to hear about the passing of my old friend John. John, I and his many friends had good times back in the early 70´s. Just a real good guy/friend as Jon Simmons says. My heartfelt sympathies to the family.
David Asay
Friend
January 11, 2022
RIP John. You will be missed!
robert Durham
January 11, 2022
I'm sad to hear of John's passing. It has been many years; I remember Johnny as an amiable easy-going friend who was quick to share a laugh. Rest in peace my friend.
Jon Simmons
Friend
January 11, 2022
