John Spafford

May 27, 1956 - November 18, 2020

John was born on May 27, 1956 to Dr. James and Virginia Spafford in Chicago, Illinois. He passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by family on November 18, 2020. John grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho and moved to Kimberly, Idaho at the age of 15. John met the love of his life, Becky Moore at the College of Southern Idaho and they married on June 11, 1977. Within this union, four lovely daughters were born. John was an avid photographer and worked various jobs throughout his life.

John is survived by his incredibly strong wife, Becky of Kimberly; daughters, Sarah Spafford of Twin Falls, Rachel (David) Dalesandro of Twin Falls, Joylyn (Daniel) Lau of Pocatello, Hannah Spafford of Boise; brother, Steve (Sue) Spafford of Meridian; sister-in-law, Susan Spafford of Coeur d'Alene, four grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and beloved fur babies. He is preceded in death by his parents, older brother (Rob), one niece, uncle, and grandparents.

The family would like to thank everyone who contributed to the outpouring of love during this time. The family is looking forward to celebrating John's life in the springtime. Soar with eagles, John. We will miss you.